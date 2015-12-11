These were the dramatic scenes as a drug-driver was chased through a housing estate on the wrong side of the road.

Police stopped following Christopher John Brown, 31, around Milford Haven, as they believed it was too dangerous to do so.

Brown admitted dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, driving while disqualified, failing to stop when requested by police, and possession of cannabis, at Swansea Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison with PC Richard Mycroft saying after the case: "This was an incredibly dangerous pursuit, which saw the defendant drive into the path of oncoming vehicles at a set of temporary traffic lights, and through a stop sign.

“An off-duty officer was forced to take action to avoid being hit as Brown drove towards him, and we had no option but to stop following when he swerved into a coned area of roadworks where a number of people were working.”

The defendant went on to collide with a parked car, causing more than £900 of damage, before getting out of his car and laying on the ground in an attempt to hide from police.

PC Mycroft added: “A witness told officers her children had been playing outside and fears, if Brown had driven around the corner seconds before, he could have hit them."

Dyfed-Powys Police released the CCTV footage after the case.