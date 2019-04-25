It would be "devastating" if the £20 top-up to Universal Credit during the pandemic was not extended beyond March, according to the manager of a food bank.

Tracy Olin, co-ordinator of Patch, a Pembrokeshire charity which donates food, gifts and toys at Christmas, said she had "never seen anything like this year".

The £20 top-up is due to end in March, and Ms Olin would like to see Chancellor Rishi Sunak extend it when he announces his Spending Review on Wednesday.

"These are people that have so little income already, £20 a week is going to be devastating," Ms Olin added.