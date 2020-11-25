Rhondda Cynon Taf has the second-highest death rate in total in the pandemic so far, in figures for registered deaths published by the Office for National Statistics.

RCT has seen 465 deaths where Covid-19 was been included as a factor on the death certificate. In about 90% of these cases, it was the underlying cause.

When the size of its population is taken into account, there have been 193.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

Merthyr Tydfil also ranks fourth across England and Wales (184.4 deaths per 100,000).

We can also see each week how death rates vary in different parts of England and Wales - and where hotspots are, as well as how these areas' cases declined over the summer, but have started to re-emerge.

The most recent week shows the highest death rate is in Burnley (25.9 deaths per 100,000), followed by Merthyr (18.2 deaths per 100,000).

RCT (12.8 deaths per 100,000) and Torfaen (11.7) are also in the worst 10 in England and Wales for the week ending 13 November.