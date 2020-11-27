Wales' first minister says more restrictions are needed in the run-up to Christmas to allow a relaxation of rules over the festive period.

"This does not mean a return to the firebreak arrangements," said Mark Drakeford.

"But the cabinet has agreed to take further specific and targeted action to reinforce the current national measures we have in place."

Mr Drakeford said he could "not rule anything out for the future" in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Pubs, restaurants and bars will be subject to stricter restrictions, which have not yet been finalised, when they come into force from Friday, 4 December.

Non-essential retail, hairdressers, gyms and leisure centres will stay open.