People will be able to travel from Wales to tier one and two areas in England and Scotland from Friday.

But the new rules will ban travel to tier three zones in England, tiers three and four in Scotland, and the whole of Northern Ireland.

Councillor Veronica Gay represents Saltney in Flintshire, which borders the English county of Cheshire, called the rules "confusing".

"My heart goes out to people who live on the border because you have a routine and you don't even think about it," she said.