Hospitality workers in Wales face the latest set of coronavirus rules announced today.

The new rules mean pubs, restaurants and cafes in Wales will be banned from serving alcohol from Friday and will be unable to open to customers beyond 18:00 GMT.

Indoor entertainment and visitor attractions, including cinemas, will also have to close.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the new rules in a bid to to tackle a rise in coronavirus cases.

Business groups said the move would devastate Wales' hospitality industry, with closures "guaranteed".