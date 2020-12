A man livestreamed on Facebook as he drove at speeds of 120mph along residential and country roads.

Justin Dean Jones, of Panteg, was on the A484 Loughor link road, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, while overtaking other drivers.

However a member of the public sent Jones's Facebook videos to Welsh road safety partnership GoSafe.

The 30-year-old, who was charged with three counts of dangerous driving, was jailed for two years and a month.