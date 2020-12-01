The boss of Wales' biggest brewery has called new alcohol rules "closure by stealth" and announced more than 100 managed pubs will be closed from Friday.

Brains said the majority of its 1,500 staff will be put on furlough on 80% of their wages.

Chief executive Alistair Darby said the earlier firebreak lockdown cost it £1.6m.

Welsh pubs and restaurants will be banned from selling alcohol from Friday and must close after 18:00 GMT.

The Welsh Government said the rules are needed to tackle a rise in cases.