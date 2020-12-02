A woman who was forced to flee her abusive partner with her 11-year-old daughter has said she fears victims will not feel able to escape during the coronavirus pandemic.

"He began to push, shove and kick me out of bed," said Beth, which is not her real name.

"He poured a bottle of coke over my head because I was accused of not calling him when his food was ready."

Beth sought help and she and her daughter were placed in a women's refuge.

But she fears women in that situation today might not get that support as domestic abuse services warn a lack of capacity will lead to more people dying.

