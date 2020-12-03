Matthew Williams, 39, is a full-time carer in Swansea for his nine-year-old son Macsen who has a rare genetic disorder.

However it remains unclear whether unpaid carers such as Matthew will be vaccinated alongside health and social workers.

"We feel we're a group that's missing completely from the whole schedule of who will have this and when," he said.

Charity Carers Wales warned 680,000 other carers in Wales would be "really disappointed" not to be among those prioritised for the approved Pfizer/BioNTech jab.