"I am faced with the reality that my heart may stop and I might not wake up tomorrow."

Diana Isajeva has taken to Facebook and social networking app Nextdoor in her search to find a live kidney donor.

The 27-year-old, from Leckwith, Cardiff, had complete kidney failure during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Welsh Government said doctors had to balance the need for a transplant with the "challenges of widespread community transmission of Covid".

Originally from Lithuania, Diana has lived in Cardiff since she was 15.

Video filmed and edited by Nick Hartley