Organ donor: 'My heart may stop and I might not wake up'
"I am faced with the reality that my heart may stop and I might not wake up tomorrow."
Diana Isajeva has taken to Facebook and social networking app Nextdoor in her search to find a live kidney donor.
The 27-year-old, from Leckwith, Cardiff, had complete kidney failure during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Welsh Government said doctors had to balance the need for a transplant with the "challenges of widespread community transmission of Covid".
Originally from Lithuania, Diana has lived in Cardiff since she was 15.
Video filmed and edited by Nick Hartley