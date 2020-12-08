A care home worker was among the first in Wales to have to Covid-19 vaccine as the Pfizer/BioNTech jab is rolled out across the UK.

Craig Atkins, 48, from Ebbw Vale, was vaccinated in Cwmbran at one of the seven hubs around Wales.

Mr Atkins said: "It was scary", adding he was shaking but now feels that he can smile.

It came a day after Wales reported 2,000 Covid cases in a single day for the first time and rates in some areas are among the UK's highest.