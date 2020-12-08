Health and care workers were among more than 1,700 people across Wales to receive Covid-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

Among them was care home worker Craig Atkins, who said he hoped the rollout of the vaccine would enable residents to start seeing visitors again.

Wendy Warren, head of emergency planning at the Cwmbran Stadium site in Torfaen where vaccines were being administered, said: "I don't want to be in this same position next year where children are walking around in masks."

Nurse Bethan Cox said: "There's a lot of hope out there now."

Critical care consultant Dr Ami Jones added: "What I hope is they don't say, 'oh, there's a vaccination now, we can throw caution to the wind and do what we want' because we are months away from that."