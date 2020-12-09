There has been a plea for people not to mix with anyone outside their own household before Christmas.

Delivering the message, Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said: "The best present we can give our families this year is a coronavirus-free Christmas."

Dr Atherton said present transmission levels were above what the Welsh Government had expected.

"We are at risk of getting into the Christmas period with much higher rates than we had anticipated or had hoped," he said.

The Conservative's leader in the Senedd, Paul Davies said he wanted to know what the Welsh Government's plan was for the coming weeks.

"We need to understand now what options they are now looking at," he said.