'We're living in properties that are getting worse'

A local authority is facing a repair bill in excess of £1m after a report found a firm run by a local councillor carried out "poor workmanship" on homes.

Bridgend council awarded a £300,000 contract to Green Renewable Wales Ltd, to carry out insulation work on 70 houses in Caerau near Maesteg in 2012.

Labour councillor Phil White has stepped down as a cabinet member and the council has referred itself to a public services watchdog.

But those living in the properties, have been left with a series of problems with damp.

Householder Rhiannon Goodall said: "We're just living in properties that are getting worse and worse and worse."