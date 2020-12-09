Covid-19 has taken a heavy toll across Wales during the pandemic but how are the number of deaths measured?

There are those reported daily by Public Health Wales which stands at 2,756 as of 8 December.

But there are also weekly figures - regarded as giving a more reliable picture in the long term - issued by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This includes deaths where Covid is confirmed or suspected by doctors. In around 90% of cases, it is believed to be the underlying cause of death.

The total number of deaths involving Covid in Wales stands currently at 3,767.

There are also ONS figures which look at so-called excess deaths.

These examine whether the number of deaths from all causes are above average at various points of the year.

Here we give a brief guide to how the different measures work.