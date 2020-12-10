It is "absolutely imperative" that shops enjoy a bumper period over the Christmas break, according to the Welsh Retail Consortium.

Many non-essential shops are hoping to bounce back after being closed for months during lockdowns aimed at reducing Covid-19 rates.

Sara Jones, head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said retailers rely on the busy trade during November and December for as much as 20 per cent of their annual business.

Toy shop owner Jayne Rees said a three-fold increase in online sales had "saved" her business.