Headteachers have said the move to online teaching at such short notice could be "confusing" for students.

Secondary schools and FE colleges in Wales will move classes online from Monday,

Owain Gethin Davies, headteacher at Ysgol Dyffryn Conway, Llanrwst, Conwy, said he was concerned the "swift move" would affect the wellbeing of young people.

Meanwhile another headteacher from Pontypridd expects more parents to voluntarily keep their children home from school though is "sympathetic" for key workers who need childcare next week.