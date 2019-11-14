What if things never, ever, got thrown away?

That is a future some hope will become the reality in Wales as we move towards what they think is they only way for business and society to go - a so-called circular economy.

In Wales, there is a growing movement of people getting behind the idea, with some moving their whole business model to this new way of working.

It includes one car-maker in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, that "hopes never to sell a car".

Now they hope to encourage more of us to take up a "circular" approach to our lifestyles and help make Wales a leading proponent of a sustainable future.

Filmed and edited by Nick Hartley.