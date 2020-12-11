A post-Christmas lockdown will be "inevitable" in Wales if Covid cases do not begin to fall, the first minister has warned.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's press conference, Mark Drakeford said while stricter rules were not a "foregone conclusion" the NHS will "not be able to cope" if admissions continue to rise.

Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said if things do not improve it is "very very likely we will need tighter restrictions".

The Welsh Conservatives said responsibility for the current situation rests on "the shoulders of the Welsh Labour-led Government".