After months of living with the threat of Covid-19, have our attitudes towards following the rules changed?

People can become "bored of stuff" through a mechanism known as habituation, according to psychologist Prof John Parkinson, of Bangor University.

"People have suggested that over the eight months that we have been either in lockdown or under various guidelines, there has been this kind of pandemic fatigue where we have habituated to it and got bored of the rules," said Prof Parkinson.

"Actually there is very little evidence of that."

But there is the danger people will become complacent due to news of the release of an effective vaccine, according to Dr Gabriela Jiga-Boy, a psychologist at Swansea University.

Filmed and edited by Nick Hartley.