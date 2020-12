A new safety campaign on Snapchat has been welcomed by a mother who lost her 13-year-old son to drugs he bought via the social media app.

Carson Price, of Hengoed, Caerphilly county, bought high-strength ecstasy for a few pounds in April last year.

He died in hospital after being found "in and out of consciousness, pale and shaking" in a park.

His mother, Tatum, described the new "Fearless" campaign by Crimestoppers as "positive".