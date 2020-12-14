Swansea Bay University Health Board has announced it is postponing some routine appointments and surgeries due to a "sooner than expected" rise in Covid-19 infections.

The seven-day case rate for the health board area, which treats patients in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea, now stands at 770.3 per 100,000 people.

It has the second highest rate for any of the board areas in Wales, behind Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board - covering Merthyr Tydfil, Pontypridd and Bridgend - on 870.3.

There were also more than 250 Covid patients in Swansea Bay hospitals, with another 115 recovering patients. This is about a third of all patients.

Swansea Bay became the second Welsh health board to postpone some elective surgery after Aneurin Bevan, in south-east Wales, confirmed delays to some procedures.