Terry Williams' family have been adding to their display of decorations each year in tribute as he was "obsessed" with Christmas.

Terry, 16, who was killed in a car crash in 2006, "was a Christmas man", according to brother Aaron Jones-Evans.

"It just got bigger and bigger until it got to this point," he said.

This year's new additions outside the family home in Abersoch, Gwynedd, include several large Christmas trees, an angel and dog, among others.

Terry's sister, Chloe Lee Jones, said the lights were a reminder of her brother because he was "obsessed with Christmas", and they also gave other people pleasure.