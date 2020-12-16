When Helen Wynne Hughes had a diagnosis that her cancer was terminal, she was told by doctors to "prepare her children for the worst".

But the 32-year-old from Denbighshire has now been given the all-clear after becoming the first woman in Wales to be given a pioneering treatment.

The teacher was given CAR-T treatment which uses the body's own cells to fight cancer.

The mother-of-three had the therapy earlier this year after other treatments failed.

"When the doctor said it was clear... we were in tears. Finally, there was no cancer at all," she said.