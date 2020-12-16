NHS Wales has again reported record numbers of patients with Covid-19 in hospital beds.

This amounted to 2,143 on Tuesday, 17% more than a week before, and included 614 patients still recovering from the virus but not well enough to be discharged.

Under-pressure hospitals in the Aneurin Bevan health board have the most Covid patients - 620, which is 45% of all patients in its beds.

Numbers of Covid patients in critical care across Wales are also at their highest since the end of April.

Here is a look at some of the stand out figures.