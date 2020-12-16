Shoppers are conflicted as to what to do about their Christmas plans after a change in rules on Wednesday.

Only two households - plus an additional single person who lives alone - will be able to meet in Wales over Christmas under new laws.

The Welsh Government had previously joined with the three other UK nations in agreeing that three households could meet between 23 and 27 December, but on Wednesday it was announced this would not be the case in Wales.

"We're three bubbles and we're sticking to it," said one shopper, while another said they are considering reducing who they see because of the rise in cases.