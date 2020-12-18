Covid: Career changes sparked by coronavirus pandemic
During the coronavirus pandemic, many have found their industries struggling or unable to operate at all.
While millions of workers were furloughed, others were forced to look at new options.
James Marsh struggled to find work as employers realised he would leave once he could return to his job as a sound engineer, but he found a role with a council and now works in waste collection.
Meanwhile, teacher Amy Buckle started her own business from home.