A 108-year-old woman from Pembrokeshire has received the Covid-19 vaccine for what is the second pandemic of her lifetime.

Mary Keir was one of 37 people at the Llandeilo site to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-Biontech jab.

She was four years old at the onset of the 1916 Spanish Flu outbreak.

Ms Keir said she felt "very lucky" and "much safer and happier" for having received the vaccine.