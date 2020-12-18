The Welsh Government's mental health minister has met with the Samaritans to discuss help for people with mental health problems.

As Wales prepares for a post-Christmas lockdown, Eluned Morgan said this time of year was already "difficult" for many.

"We can prevent what is already a public health emergency from turning into a long-term mental health crisis," she said.

Plaid Cymru's economy spokeswoman, Helen Mary Jones, said: "If you are suffering with mental health issues do reach out."