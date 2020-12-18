Covid: 'Pandemic need not become mental health crisis'
The Welsh Government's mental health minister has met with the Samaritans to discuss help for people with mental health problems.
As Wales prepares for a post-Christmas lockdown, Eluned Morgan said this time of year was already "difficult" for many.
"We can prevent what is already a public health emergency from turning into a long-term mental health crisis," she said.
Plaid Cymru's economy spokeswoman, Helen Mary Jones, said: "If you are suffering with mental health issues do reach out."