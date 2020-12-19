The whole of Wales will be under lockdown from midnight Saturday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

Rules had been due to be relaxed to allow people to celebrate the holidays with loved-ones, but now this is limited to just Christmas Day.

Mr Drakeford said a new variant of the coronavirus was "more aggressive" and would drive more people into hospital.

But he said it was still possible to relax the rules on Christmas Day provided people do it "sensibly and in line with the rules".