Ferry passengers have been left stranded at Welsh ports as they try to travel to Ireland.

Stena Line and Irish Ferries, which run routes from Wales to Ireland, have both banned passengers on Monday and Tuesday, following action by the Irish government over Covid concerns.

The Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, France and Canada, have all suspended flights from the UK after the rise in the new variant of coronavirus in the UK.

Only freight traffic and essential workers are being allowed to travel on the Welsh ferry routes.