Christmas looked very different for baby Harri Stickler two years ago.

Diagnosed with leukaemia as a baby, he was given just a 20% to 30% chance of surviving.

A bone marrow transplant gave his family hope, but after relapsing last year, these hopes faded.

However, thanks to a pioneering treatment, known as CAR T-cell therapy, Harri has made a full recovery from cancer, and is now able to spend a cancer-free Christmas at home with his family.

