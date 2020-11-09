Owen Thomas says metal detecting has been his escape from the stresses of the pandemic.

The writer from Tongwynlais, Cardiff started metal detecting after bumping into his long-time friend Bob Wiseman - an avid detectorist - during lockdown.

Aside from his first outing, when he followed his metal toe cap boots thinking he had found treasure, he has discovered artefacts dating back to the 13th Century.

Owen says he has fallen in love with his new-found hobby and it is "the link with a life that's gone” that appeals to him so much.