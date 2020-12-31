Nativity petrol bomber: Reward offer to catch Monmouthshire culprit
A reward offer of £2,500 has been made in a bid to catch those responsible for destroying a nativity scene with a petrol bomb.
CCTV cameras captured the moment the festive installation was attacked at a bus shelter in Raglan, Monmouthshire.
The fire destroyed statues of a shepherd, Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus - with only the three wise men surviving as they stood outside the shelter.
The scene had been built by a retired theatre design lecturer for a local hotel to support the community.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the Christmas Eve attack.