The new "highly infectious" variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout Wales, the health minister has said.

Giving the first coronavirus briefing of the year, Vaughan Gething said cases of the virus remained very high.

However, the case rate across Wales has fallen from a high of 636 per 100,000 people on 17 December to 446 on Monday.

But cases are rising quickly in north Wales, which Mr Gething believed was due to the new variant.