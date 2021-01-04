When 86-year-old Derek Games got a phone call saying he was due to get his coronavirus vaccine he was about to take his car for its MOT.

The former mayor of Merthyr said he had the "shock of his life" when he was told he would be one of the first to recieve the Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The rollout of the second Covid vaccine began in Wales on Monday, on what was described as a momentous day by the Welsh Government.

Mr Games, who was called in the morning and had his jab at Pontcae medical practice in Merthyr Tydfil, later that afternoon, said he was "very priviledged" to have had the vaccination.