A couple have been been converting old bikes into electric ones in order to get people out of their cars and into the saddle.

Beth Ward and Robin Hughes founded Drosi Bikes in Ruthin, Denbighshire, and said they hoped it would help people have access to cycling in hilly areas such as theirs for a fraction of the cost of a new e-bike.

Ms Ward said: "We want to encourage people to use their bikes over cars. That is one of our main ambitions."

"Like anything, the more people doing it, the more people will want to do it," added Mr Hughes.