The head of the NHS in Wales says Covid-19 cases will be double the peak of the first wave in April if current trends continue.

Dr Andrew Goodall gave the stark assessment during the Welsh Government's latest coronavirus briefing.

He said there were almost 2,800 Covid-related patients in Welsh hospitals, taking up more than a third of all hospital beds.

The NHS boss said he was "genuinely concerned" about the resilience of the health service.