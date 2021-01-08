Police officers got stuck in the snow on a hill after rule-breakers drove up and skidded off the road.

North Wales Police responded to the call on Moel Famau hill, Flintshire, where the driver had ignored road blocks.

On a video posted on Twitter, an officer for the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team warned people about the consequences of breaking the rules.

"This is why we say to you do not come out.

"It is now involving two agencies, two police vehicles, two mountain rescue vehicles and three police officers and the casualty."