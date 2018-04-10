From Songs of Praise to singing the praises... a TV presenter has thanked a charity for giving him his "freedom".

Actor and Songs of Praise presenter James Lusted, born with a rare form of dwarfism, has had his car fitted with the right tools to enable him to drive.

He was helped by a Denbighshire-based charity, which is now showing disabled people how they can get on the road by demonstrating how their vehicles can be adapted.

The Disability Resource Centre in Bodelwyddan has been providing advice and mobility equipment for more than 30 years but it has just bought a demonstration vehicle.

"I certainly wouldn't lead the life I live today without the independence of having a car," said Mr Lusted.

"If I didn't have my car I definitely wouldn't be able to do the job that I do and wouldn't be able to have family days out with my wife and daughter.

"I just wouldn't have the freedom that I have."