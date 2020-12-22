Why do some Hungarians want to learn Welsh?

A video showcasing a small Welsh town has become a hit in Hungary.

Montgomery, Powys, has literary links with Hungary - from the poet János Arany's 160-year-old ballad, The Bards of Wales, which many Hungarian children learn to sing at school.

More than 30 Hungarians created a video letter to Wales called "Let's build bridges".

Wales' love letter in return has been viewed more than half a million times and featured on Hungarian TV and radio.

Balint Brunner, who coordinated Hungary's video, said Montgomery's video had "become a hit in Budapest and beyond, as mainstream media reported on the beautiful gesture".

"We've had Hungarians reaching out to ask where they can learn Welsh despite living in Hungary," he said.

"There are people who keep telling me they want to visit Wales.

"It's right on top of their bucket list the next time they are able to travel freely again."