By the autumn, Wales' coronavirus vaccine strategy will be focussed on giving all adults the jab, the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said all over-50s and everyone who is at greater risk from Covid will be offered a vaccine by spring, under new Welsh Government plans.

It comes after criticism that the rollout of the vaccine has been slower than in other parts of the UK.

The latest figures show 86,000 doses had been administered by 22:00 GMT on Sunday.