Mohamud Mohammed Hassan's death in Cardiff investigated
Police are investigating a man's death hours after his release from custody.
Mohamud Mohammed Hassan was arrested at his Cardiff home on Friday on suspicion of breach of the peace but released without charge on Saturday morning.
The 24-year-old died on Saturday night and his family said he claimed he was assaulted in custody.
South Wales Police said it had so far found no evidence of excessive force or misconduct but has referred itself to the complaints watchdog.