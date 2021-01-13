A third of hospital beds in Wales are taken by patients who have Covid, Welsh NHS Chief Executive Andrew Goodall said.

Speaking at Wednesday's press conference, Dr Goodall said the number of Covid patients in Wales' hospitals is now more than double the previous peak seen last April, with 2,870 people being treated for the virus.

At the current levels, he said the NHS would have to make "some very difficult decisions" about the services it could provide.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton said Wales was "well on it's way" to meeting government targets, with "just over 101,000 people receiving the vaccine".

However Paul Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said Wales was "falling behind" with administering vaccinations.