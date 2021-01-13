For Lisa and Nick Langston, their initial fears they would be expected to teach their children for six hours a day proved unfounded.

The couple from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, say their children's school has focused on keeping up with reading, writing and number work but they have been given "flexibility".

"The communication's been fantastic. We've been kept in the loop throughout," said Lisa.

"They've done the best they can in the situation."

Their comments came as Wales' future generations commissioner Sophie Howe said online provision had been "patchy" and "inconsistent" and called for clearer national approach across the country.