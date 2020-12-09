This animated map shows how the case rate has changed across Wales over the past two months.

In the week before Christmas, Merthyr Tydfil had the highest case rate in the UK for Covid-19.

From that peak of 1,349 cases per 100,000, it has been cut considerably. The latest figures show 545.5 cases per 100,000, which is 29 positive cases in the past week.

But while the south Wales valleys were showing hotspots for weeks, concerns have switched to north Wales - and the north east region in particular.

Health officials believe the faster-spreading variant of Covid-19 has taken root and is responsible for at least 70% of cases in north Wales.

Wrexham in particular has seen a steady rise in its case rate. It stands at 970.9 cases per 100,000 - its highest point.

Twelve of its communities make up the highest 20 localised hotspots in Wales, when those figures are broken down further.

With at least 30% of recent positive cases in south Wales also due to the new variant, health officials will be anxious to keep a lid on its spread.