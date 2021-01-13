Standing at the school gates or dropping off children as the bell rang led to "social mixing opportunities" for Covid to spread, a Welsh Government advisor has said.

It has meant that as most pupils went home for Christmas they were stepping out of the classroom for the last time in months.

Most will be learning from home until at least February half-term, unless there is a big drop in Covid cases.

But why, when officials have repeatedly said schools are safe environments for children, are they now closed?

Dr Heather Payne, a consultant paediatrician and member of the Welsh Government's Technical Advisory Cell, explains.