The Welsh Government has defended its Covid vaccine programme, saying it is being carried out to ensure safety and without wasting doses of this "precious resource".

Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing, Education Minister Kirsty Williams said vaccinators were working "flat out" to speed up injections.

First Minister Mark Drakeford had earlier suggested with a set amount of vaccine available until February, the vaccine was "not being given all in one week" to avoid vaccinators having nothing to do for weeks.

The government later clarified the roll-out was being spaced out to avoid wasting doses at mass vaccination centres.