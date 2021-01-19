For nine-year-old Kieran, having the face-to-face support of other young carers made him "less lonely".

Kieran helps care for his 11-year-old sister Tegan, who has Joubert's syndrome, a rare condition which means she can struggle with communication and mobility.

However lockdown has not only stopped all face-to-face support sessions, but denied him the "respite" of going to school.

"I miss going to school because I stress a lot at home and I miss seeing my friends," he said.

Carers Trust Wales says young carers are feeling increasingly "frustrated, isolated and lonely" during lockdown and has called on local authorities to prioritise re-opening of face-to-face support services.